Once-rare fungal diseases are killing millions in an unprepared world

An estimated 6.5 million people develop invasive fungal infections each year.

April 5, 2025

When most people think of dangerous infections, they picture bacteria or viruses. But for infectious disease specialists like Peter Chin-Hong, one of the most insidious threats lurking in hospitals and clinics today is fungal.

Chin-Hong’s case list is long: a healthy 29-year-old marathon runner from California’s Central Valley whose heart lining was invaded by Coccidioides, a soil-dwelling fungus; a lung transplant recipient coughing up mold nodules - fungal growths scattered throughout his lungs - after stopping antifungal medication; and a 45-year-old woman with poorly controlled diabetes, infected by a black fungus that destroyed part of her face and spread to her brain. Despite multiple surgeries and treatment, she died in the hospital.

“These aren’t rare anymore,” said Chin-Hong, associate dean and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. “We’re seeing them every day.”

Once considered obscure or opportunistic, invasive fungal infections are now surfacing with alarming frequency - and in patients and places doctors never used to worry about. Climate change is expanding the geographic reach of fungi. Medical advances like organ transplants, chemotherapy, and intensive care are saving lives, but they also leave more patients immunocompromised. Even common conditions like diabetes raise the risk of severe fungal disease.

An estimated 6.5 million people develop invasive fungal infections each year, with about 2.5 million deaths directly caused by them — roughly twice the global toll of tuberculosis.

Many of those deaths are in people with advanced HIV, and experts warn the problem may worsen as funding for global HIV/AIDS programs is pulled back. A surge in AIDS-related illness, they say, could turbocharge the fungal crisis, especially in low-resource settings where diagnostic tools and antifungal treatments are already limited.

Adding to the danger is the rise of drug-resistant infections - strains that no longer respond to the limited arsenal of antifungal medications. Candida auris, a newly emerging yeast first seen in 2009, has already triggered deadly outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Experts warn that broader resistance could soon outpace the slow development of new drugs.

Fungal Crisis

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday of critical global gaps in the ability to diagnose and treat fungal infections. That includes the dangerously thin pipeline of medicines, with just four new antifungals approved globally over the past decade. Of the nine currently in clinical development, only three have reached the final stage of patient studies.

“We can expect few new approvals in the next 10 years,” said Valeria Gigante, who leads the antimicrobial resistance division at WHO in Geneva.

More than half of the antifungal candidates in development lack true innovation, limiting their ability to counter emerging resistance, Gigante added. “We always need new ways to kill dangerous fungi,” she said. “Only three of the nine candidates even target the most critical pathogens.”

- Jason Gale, Bloomberg

https://www.dallasnews.com/business/health-care/2025/04/05/once-rare-fungal-diseases-are-killing-millions-in-an-unprepared-world/