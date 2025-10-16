Meanwhile back in the ol’ Industrial Heath Complex, they are using therapy dogs to attract attention to The Flu Shot Station. He can sit for treats and shake paw…

I’m unsure whose idea this was but it just feels wrong. Fortunately as I walked by and peered inside, I didn’t see anyone rolling up their sleeve.

Vaccine fatigue that has set in and I’m unsure if in my lifetime, it will abate. I personally think it’s for the best after the horror that has been exposed and thrusted upon the world of innocence and trust.

I will take my punishment of wearing a mask for 5 months for vaxx refusal while continuing to pray for justice.

“Vengeance is mine, I will repay”, says the Lord.

Nurse Dee