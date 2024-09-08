Dr. Anthony Fauci Recovering at Home After Being Hospitalized With West Nile Virus
8/26/2024
In a post on the social media platform X, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, said he spoke Saturday with Fauci, who believes he was likely infected from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard.
“Dr. Fauci was hospitalized about ten days ago after developing fever, chills and severe fatigue,” the post said, adding that Fauci spent a week in the hospital.
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2024-08-26/dr-anthony-fauci-recovering-at-home-after-being-hospitalized-with-west-nile-virus
What are the chances?
Reported disease cases (2024) to the CDC from The District of Columbia: 3
https://www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus/data-maps/current-year-data.html
District of Columbia Census Bureau 2020: 689,545
https://data.census.gov/profile/District_of_Columbia?g=040XX00US11
