Dr. Anthony Fauci Recovering at Home After Being Hospitalized With West Nile Virus

8/26/2024

In a post on the social media platform X, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, said he spoke Saturday with Fauci, who believes he was likely infected from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard.

“Dr. Fauci was hospitalized about ten days ago after developing fever, chills and severe fatigue,” the post said, adding that Fauci spent a week in the hospital.

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2024-08-26/dr-anthony-fauci-recovering-at-home-after-being-hospitalized-with-west-nile-virus