The Democratic National Convention-yesterday there was a whole flooding of people tweeting that they are testing positive fore Covid. The wastewater is leveling off in Chicago. We’ll have to see what happens, if any notable figures test positive…will they actually announce their case?

BNO New Numbers

New Cases in the USA 140,455 (only the number of people who have reported). Wastewater suggests the number is much higher.

In the hospital 5, 434 cases

In the ICU 617

Number of new death 1075 in the USA during the summer, Covid is “all year round”.

The most notable increase this week were reported in Colorado a 76% increase and Texas saw a 64% increase.

I’m up here on 395 in Connecticut, I never went through SW Connecticut so fast before, I don’t care what day of the week it is, there’s usually traffic, it looked a lot less busier than normal. I’m wondering how bad the Covid wave is here. Wastewater does indicate high levels but you have to wonder if Covid didn’t exist, would there be more volume on the road?