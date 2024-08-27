He’s Back……
a Covid Update for Monday 8/26/2024
The Democratic National Convention-yesterday there was a whole flooding of people tweeting that they are testing positive fore Covid. The wastewater is leveling off in Chicago. We’ll have to see what happens, if any notable figures test positive…will they actually announce their case?
BNO New Numbers
New Cases in the USA 140,455 (only the number of people who have reported). Wastewater suggests the number is much higher.
In the hospital 5, 434 cases
In the ICU 617
Number of new death 1075 in the USA during the summer, Covid is “all year round”.
The most notable increase this week were reported in Colorado a 76% increase and Texas saw a 64% increase.
I’m up here on 395 in Connecticut, I never went through SW Connecticut so fast before, I don’t care what day of the week it is, there’s usually traffic, it looked a lot less busier than normal. I’m wondering how bad the Covid wave is here. Wastewater does indicate high levels but you have to wonder if Covid didn’t exist, would there be more volume on the road?
IS Everyone Dead?
Talk about driving hysteria…
The first comment is hysterical
My dad has it now he keeps taking the boosters took one last month.
UMMM, Could the booster could have GIVEN him Covid because it sure looks that way from where I’m sitting…
Thanks to this channel, COVID WILL NEVER BE OVER!
On a side note: Does anyone know anyone that tests Covid in wastewater for a living?
Testing for Covid in wastewater is stupid - no way of proving what is detected is this alleged “Covid” thing, whatever that is. All fear porn to control the sheeple.
2 cousins, one numerous jabs and boosted and the other refused the jab. Jabee wouldn't let no jab come to a family dinner. Both go to a wedding. Jabee gets COVID at the wedding but no jab comes out of the wedding around the same bunch in perfect health.
No Jabs sister's husband gets a jab and dies two days later. No jabs son is forced to get a jab for his job. 29 years old and has a heart attack.
