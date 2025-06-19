Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
43m

When the purpose of the vaccines was to wipe out the Human Rubbish which we are, then it makes no sense to have lots of autopsies or anything which indicated how effective the extermination program is, or its progression to The Great Reset, as predetermined by those in charge of it, does it?

Ultimately, anyone who still has a vaccine for any reason has to be silly, or not to have taken the trouble to discover what is actually going on behind the scenes, which in a round about way justifies the Elite regarding us as the Human Rubbish they want to get rid of and are.

My free salt water cure is the only way that I know of, which should keep people who have had vaccines which have removed their natural immunity and are now in a minus natural immunity status and always will be in future - safe and alive - but if they die meantime, well that, after all, was to be expected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
1h

Autopsy’s are the smoking gun!

Cant be

Exposing our dark agenda to loudly.

Omission is a sign of guilt!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture