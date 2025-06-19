The Autopsy Data Are In: What They Reveal About COVID-19 Vaccines and Public Health Oversight

James Lyons-Weiler *

02/06/2025

Editorial

Two newly published peer-reviewed studies in Science, Public Health Policy & the Law provide critical forensic evidence that strengthens the link between COVID-19 vaccination and a range of fatal adverse events. The systematic review led by Hulscher et al. and the VAERS-based autopsy analysis by Rose together represent an important step forward in our effort to understand COVID-19 vaccine safety through post-mortem investigation. These studies highlight both the urgent need for greater transparency in pre-release and pre-approval vaccine safety science and the systemic failures that have hindered the collection of autopsy data in the COVID-19 era.

A Pattern in Post-Vaccination Deaths

The Hulscher et al. systematic review examined 325 autopsy cases from 44 published studies, finding that 73.9% of deaths were adjudicated by independent physicians as being directly caused by or significantly linked to COVID-19 vaccination​. The leading causes of death included:

– Sudden cardiac death (35%)

– Pulmonary embolism (12.5%)

– Myocardial infarction (12%)

– Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT, 7.9%)

– Myocarditis (7.1%)

– Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%)

– Cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%)

Most deaths occurred within one to two weeks of vaccination, with the highest concentration in the first week. The temporal relationship between vaccination and fatal outcomes suggests an urgent need for deeper forensic investigation.

However, while the autopsies in Hulscher et al.’s study provide invaluable insight, they are only part of the picture. Rose’s (2025) new analysis of VAERS autopsy data exposes an even larger issue: the dramatic decline in autopsy rates despite rising post-vaccine deaths.

The Vanishing Autopsies: What Rose’s Study Reveals

If an increase in unexpected deaths follows the administration of a medical intervention, the logical response is to increase forensic investigations. Yet, Rose’s analysis of VAERS autopsy data from 2021 to 2023 demonstrates the opposite​:

– The absolute number of autopsy reports in VAERS increased by 1,714% compared to influenza vaccines.

– Paradoxically, the rate of autopsies per reported death declined by 77.6%.

This paradox suggests that while more post-vaccine deaths were reported, fewer autopsies were conducted to determine causality. The study further demonstrates that the majority of COVID-19 vaccine-associated autopsies linked the cause of death to cardiovascular events, including:

– Myocarditis (11%)

– Cardiac arrest (12%)

– Pulmonary embolism (16%)

Strikingly, when compared to influenza vaccines, VAERS data contained no cases of cardiac arrest or pulmonary embolism as a cause of death following influenza vaccination. This discrepancy further supports concerns over unique cardiovascular risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Why the Decrease in Autopsy Rates?

Rose’s findings raise a pressing question: Why were fewer autopsies performed when they were needed most? The study points to several contributing factors​:

1. Systematic discouragement of autopsies—During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical institutions actively discouraged autopsies, citing concerns about viral transmission. This reluctance appears to have extended into the vaccine era, despite the clear need for forensic clarity.

2. Gaps in VAERS reporting—While autopsies should be systematically recorded in VAERS for cases of post-vaccine mortality, many reports list only “death” with no additional details, limiting their forensic utility.

3. Institutional reluctance to probe vaccine-related fatalities—Given the scale and urgency of the vaccine rollout, regulatory agencies may have been hesitant to conduct widespread forensic investigations that could raise public concerns.

This failure to perform and record autopsies represents a significant void in our understanding of vaccine safety. Had systematic forensic investigations been conducted from the outset, we might have better characterized these risks and taken steps to prevent unnecessary deaths.

The Urgent Need for Systematic Autopsy Studies

Both studies reinforce the critical importance of post-mortem analysis in assessing vaccine safety. Given the documented cardiovascular risks associated with mRNA-based vaccines, the absence of widespread forensic investigations is particularly concerning. Evidence continues to emerge that spike protein toxicity, lipid nanoparticle biodistribution, and immune dysregulation may contribute to post-vaccine fatal outcomes​.

Historical precedent also demands a more proactive approach. Previous vaccines, including the 1976 swine flu vaccine (linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome) and the 1998 Rotashield vaccine (linked to intussusception), were withdrawn in response to a fraction of the adverse event reports now associated with COVID-19 vaccination​.

The lack of forensic scrutiny surrounding COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths is anomalous and inconsistent with past safety practices.

Conclusions: A Scientific and Ethical Imperative

The findings from Hulscher et al. and Rose collectively underscore a critical need for reform in vaccine safety monitoring and forensic investigation. Moving forward, the following actions are called for:

1. Deaths in clinical trials should not be ruled out causally for first-in-human exposures.

2. Autopsies should be mandatory for all sudden, unexplained deaths post-vaccination.

3. A forensic review of VAERS autopsy data should be conducted to fill existing knowledge gaps.

4. Independent oversight bodies must be established to ensure transparency in vaccine safety investigations.

If we are to uphold scientific integrity and public trust, we must ensure that every post-vaccine death receives the level of scrutiny it warrants.

Science, Public Health Policy & the Law has provided a vital service in publishing these studies, which challenge prevailing narratives on vaccine safety. The question now is whether regulatory agencies and medical institutions will act on this evidence—or continue to look the other way.

References

Hulscher N, Alexander P E., Amerling R, Gessling H, Hodkinson R, Makis W et al. A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2024 Nov 17; v5.2019-2024

Rose J. Reports Of Autopsies In VAERS And Associated Adverse Events Linked To Cause Of Death. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2025 Feb 07; v6.2019-2025

