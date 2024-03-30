The Thomas theorem says: "If men define situations as real, they are real in their consequences." What this means is that if you believe something strongly enough, it can affect what actually happens.
Example of the Thomas Theorem
The Placebo Effect
In medical trials, some patients given sugar pills instead of actual medicine report feeling better. They believe they're taking a real medication, so their body reacts as if it's healing.
The Thomas theorem can help shed light on why the believers embraced the Covid measures while standing in line for shots & never-ending boosters.
Their reality was defined by whatever Fauci said. It didn’t matter if he changed his mind or made no sense. Theirs was not to question why. The perception was based on terror and fear.
And what were the consequences of their reality? They lined up for shot after shot while pronouncing while dying, “Take the vaccine, safe & effective, my reaction is rare!”.
The ones who lived quickly assumed their position of righteous, good neighbor, which included the right to look down on those who refused. They openly shared, how the unvaccinated were selfish, infectious, disease spreaders who didn’t deserve to work, eat, have access healthcare or share their world.
And what about those of us who saw through the lies and knew the lies? We needed no placebo to convince us. The consequence for us was LIFE.
William Isaac Thomas was accurate in his concept about facts and how people interpret them, "If men define situations as real, they are real in their consequences."
The consequences of the Covid perception were life or death…
