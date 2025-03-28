without alienating the public, while simultaneously ensuring acceptance of life-saving NEW drugs.

COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals

Conclusion

This multi-country analysis confirmed pre-established safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Other potential safety signals that require further investigation were identified.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24001270