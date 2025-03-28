Big Pharma Conundrum:
How to slowly release The Safe & Effective Narrative without alienating the public, while simultaneously ensuring acceptance of life-saving NEW drugs.
COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals
Conclusion
This multi-country analysis confirmed pre-established safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Other potential safety signals that require further investigation were identified.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24001270
Nothing will ever shock me today with the pure evil that has been exposed in recent years 🤬
Makes sense. I think the other thing the vaxx pushers were after was creating this sense of "you're special" if you could get it earlier than other people. I personally know people who traveled some distances in order to get jabbed earlier than others in their circles, and many people who made a point of mentioning as often as possible that they got their jab early. Policy-wise it was akin to putting up the red velvet rope in front of the disco. Make it look "hot," hurry, hurry, hurry to the "must have!"