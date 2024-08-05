This ad was parked at the entrance of a Safeway Grocery Store today.
Looks like the marketing team at GlaxoSmithKline is using personification of a “sleeping” virus hoping to induce fear into the hearts of people over 50.
The man sleeping is standing, that’s called sleepwalking.
I guess if a virus can sleepwalk, it could induce nightmares, or…AWAKEN.
But no worries, Shingle’s VAX to the rescue!
The ad is hoping you think 99% of people over 50 get the Shingles or why else would they write in REALLY SMALL LETTERS:
Not everyone at risk will develop Shingles
Please don’t take this as medical advise.
Yup… it’s a Smorgasboard and YOU are on the menu.
Haha!! My husband let his Dr convince him to get it…needless to say he went a month without getting any…thanks but no thanks.