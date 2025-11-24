Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1dEdited

I honestly think congress realizes they have driven the country to the brink of collapse. They exempted themselves from Obama care, they exempted themselves from the COVID shots, they allow all congress members to inside trade making millions, they allow political prisoners, they make promise after promise that never come to fruition. The money they get from Big Pharma has completely corrupted them. I believe they are trying to steal as much as they possibly can before the whole system crumbles to the ground, because of them. Not to long ago I couldn’t understand the treason house and senate members took part in, I think I get it now. When a country fails, the final stage is when government officials begin to steal, rob and sell out the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1d

Shots declared bioweapons https://expose-news.com/2025/10/10/ain-tribunal-declares/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture