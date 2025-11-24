The silent epidemic: How COVID-19 vaccine injuries are being ignored on a global scale

11/24/2025 / By Patrick Lewis

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout, touted as the largest medical experiment in human history, has left behind a trail of unanswered questions—and millions suffering from unexplained illnesses. Despite staggering reports of adverse events, governments and health agencies continue to ignore systematic tracking of vaccine-related injuries, leaving patients abandoned and doctors clueless.

VAERS data reveals alarming trends—but it’s just the tip of the iceberg

According to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), over 1.2 million adverse events—including 26,699 deaths—were reported between December 2020 and April 2022 following COVID-19 vaccination. Shockingly, 17% of deaths occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, and 59% within 48 hours of symptom onset. Yet, experts warn that VAERS captures only 1% of actual adverse events, meaning the true toll could be 100 times higher.

Despite these red flags, no mandatory surveillance system exists to track long-term vaccine injuries. Hospitals and doctors are not required to ask patients about vaccination history when diagnosing new conditions. Instead, millions suffering from debilitating neurological disorders, turbo cancers, myocarditis and autoimmune diseases are dismissed with vague labels like “long COVID” or “anxiety”—while the real cause remains uninvestigated.

A broken system designed to fail

BrightU.AI‘s Enoch notes that VAERS is a critical tool for monitoring the safety of vaccines in the United States. However, it is widely recognized that VAERS significantly underreports the true number of adverse events following vaccination. This defeats the entire purpose of passive surveillance—which relies on all post-vaccination health issues being logged so patterns can emerge.

History proves this system works—when it’s used correctly. In the late 1990s, the diabetes drug Rezulin was pulled after VAERS reports revealed liver failure. Similarly, Viagra was later linked to sudden blindness after clusters of cases appeared in FDA databases. Statin drugs were eventually forced to admit muscle and brain damage risks—but only after years of ignored reports.

Yet with COVID-19 vaccines, the same lifesaving scrutiny is missing. Instead:

Doctors rarely ask patients about vaccination status when diagnosing new illnesses.

Hospitals do not systematically track post-vaccine injuries.

The NIH’s $1.15 billion RECOVER initiative—ostensibly studying “long COVID”—refuses to separate vaccine injuries from viral effects, despite most participants being vaccinated.

This deliberate lack of data collection ensures that vaccine-related injuries remain hidden.

Why aren’t governments investigating?

The answer lies in financial incentives and liability shields. Pharmaceutical companies enjoy total legal immunity from COVID-19 vaccine injuries under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. Meanwhile, agencies like the CDC and FDA—funded by Big Pharma—have no motivation to expose the truth.

Already, acknowledged vaccine injuries include:

Myocarditis/pericarditis (especially in young men)

Anaphylaxis

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Immune thrombocytopenia (blood clotting disorders)

But emerging reports suggest far worse:

Explosive rises in cancers among young adults

Neurological disorders (tinnitus, seizures, paralysis)

Reproductive harm (miscarriages, plummeting fertility rates)

Without mandatory post-vaccine surveillance, we may never know the full extent of the damage.

The global cover-up continues

Five years into the largest vaccination campaign ever, not a single country has implemented comprehensive tracking of long-term vaccine effects. Instead:

Patients reporting injuries are gaslit, ignored or misdiagnosed.

Doctors who speak out face censorship, loss of licenses or persecution.

Media and governments dismiss VAERS data as “anecdotal” while refusing to investigate further.

This is not science—it’s corporate medicine at its worst.

What must be done?

Mandate systematic tracking – Every medical visit should include vaccination history and symptom screening, fed into a centralized, transparent database.

End pharma immunity – Hold manufacturers accountable for injuries.

Investigate turbo cancers and neurological damage – Are these linked to mRNA spike protein persistence?

Protect whistleblowers – Doctors and scientists must be free to report injuries without fear.

Until then, millions will suffer in silence—victims of an unprecedented medical betrayal.

The question remains: How many more must be harmed before the truth comes out?