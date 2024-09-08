Although I understand the no-no’s associated with using ANY drug while pregnant or breastfeeding, the condemnation appears X-TRA SEVERE for Mary Jane. The reaction is always the same no matter the cause; you’re a drug addict.
It doesn’t matter if it was full spectrum CBD for a painful, autoimmune disorder, or an MD sanctioned, prescription. If the urine tests positive for THC,
May God Help You.
The Scarlet A is shamed on Mary Jane.
Moral Condemnation leads to righteous indignation because we all know healthcare workers don’t inhale.
Gotta love the hypocrisy!!
The medical trash will jab you and your newborn will all manner of poison, but heaven forbid you smoke a little weed.
They condition us to believe their 'Addiction' bullshit because they know once you go down the rabbit-hole on weed there is no looking back after that - and you'll never trust them or their systems ever again... just as the first symptom of Covid is believing everything the government says.