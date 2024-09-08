Although I understand the no-no’s associated with using ANY drug while pregnant or breastfeeding, the condemnation appears X-TRA SEVERE for Mary Jane. The reaction is always the same no matter the cause; you’re a drug addict.

It doesn’t matter if it was full spectrum CBD for a painful, autoimmune disorder, or an MD sanctioned, prescription. If the urine tests positive for THC,

May God Help You.

The Scarlet A is shamed on Mary Jane.

Moral Condemnation leads to righteous indignation because we all know healthcare workers don’t inhale.