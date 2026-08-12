The Pregnancy Gamble COVID Vaccine
Observations from a nurse
It was never safe or effective! Trust can only be regained through admission of wrong doing and punishment of those who knew!!!
Fauci Pleads the Fifth…
Nurse Dee
Fauci Pleads the Fifth…
Nurse Dee
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For myself and I suspect some others it is far beyond losing "trust in science" or "taking a gamble". In fact it is not about science at all and it is not about "taking a chance" at all (in my opinion).
The simple fact is we are under a global organized attack and most of the foot soldiers in that attack like Fauci and many of the global health and government leaders are mere middle management &/or hired guns doing what they've been told to do -> ASSAULT HUMANITY.
Mistakes are NOT being made. THE ACTS WERE INTENTIONAL AND WITH MALICE as is the continuing cover up.
Much of "the science" and many of the red flag signals were always there AND ALWAYS KNOWN from the beginning right down to the fundamental paradigms. From VERY early on I was hearing about how shots caused di-dimer to rise (blood clot potential) and how Mr injection was preferentially taken up in the marrow and ovaries. HOW RED DOES A FLAG NEED TO BE FOR IT TO BE SEEN!?
I don't claim to be expert in these things but as I recall Mr mRNA was supposed to train our cells to produce Mr Spikey which particularly likes to latch to places with ACE2 receptors and then when the immune system sees Mr Spikey it mounts an attack against it. What could possibly go wrong.!? Especially considering that endothelial walls and heart tissue and only God knows what else are chock full of ACE2 receptors. Huge parts of the body become potential immune attack sites.
All those target rich areas made "radioactive" by Mr Spikey sitting there taunting the immune system to "come kiill me if you can". Does not take a genius to figure out that you don't train the body to thumb its nose at the immune system without expecting the body parts that do that to get whacked. WHICH IS WHAT HAPPENED. Myocarditis anyone? Vascular disorders anyone?
The fundamental premise of the whole approach (in my opinion) has skull and cross bones all over it. And surely they knew this. They weren't "taking a gamble" they were making an assault against us.
Even the marketing of the assault is tuned to do the most harm. Two and now it looks like three attractive middle age mom type CDC directors selected to go out there, smile and say "Safe and Effective". You might not trust a octogenarian midget like Fauci but what's not to trust when well tanned quite attractive big smile middle age mom Rochelle Walensky personally goes in front of the cameras and says "Safe and Effective"? If the poison is good for mom Walensky's kids surely it must be good for everyone else's kids. IMO These women are picked strategically for their willingness to say anything and for those nice smiles that people would be inclined to trust. She may look like a trustable mom to some but looks like a hired gun to me. EVERYTHING about the campaign is and was calculated with maximum malice and effectiveness in mind.
And now we have the spectacle of Fauci being publicly beaten while in the very same instant mRNA flu injections are being introduced. mRNA was the crime. Long live mRNA is what we're getting. And they're selling it as transparency and accountability.
The whole paradigm has been discredited and yet it persists even as we pretend to "fix the problem" by beating up Fauci.
We are be played and assaulted all at once. Till we understand that we are under assault and that most of what we see are just middle managers we don't stand a chance. Just my opinions but I get a bit frustrated when people go "we made mistakes" or "we missed a signal" or some such BS. Nothing was missed. They knew and yet assaulted us anyway. That should be all you need to know.
Fauci was the talking head "I am the SCIENCE" he stated. I cannot prove it, but others stood behind him. He was not alone on the corruption and lies.. All the money he gained should be taken and given to the injured via the COVID 19 injections. Regardless of his age he deserves punishment. He did not have much to say about being "The Science" at the hearing.