mNEXSPIKE is now approved and coming this fall Introducing mNEXSPIKE, an innovative new COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna. Adults aged 65 years and older are at greater risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes compared to younger age groups. https://products.modernatx.com/mnexspike

NEX in latin means Definitions: death murder https://latin-dictionary.net/definition/27837/nex-necis

The FDA's approval of mNEXSPIKE is based on results from a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial.

Observer-Blind means people observing the participants in the study were not aware of which vaccine (mNEXSPIKE or the comparator, Spikevax) each participant received.

Just to be clear…if someone falls over dead after receiving a shot, no one will know which shot caused the death. If you don’t know, it can’t be counted against…

Safe & Effective