People are suddenly getting unusually sick in Japan
March 30, 2025
As I have told you all many times, you would expect the consequences of the vaccination program against SARS-COV-2 to be particularly troublesome in Japan and South Korea, because it seems people there were far more successful at preventing infections before vaccination, thus leading to less opportunity for the immune system to learn to develop a proper response to the virus.
Well, unfortunately this is correct. The situation is looking VERY bleak in Japan right now. There are lots of posts in Japanese about this on Twitter. Have a look at the death toll numbers released for January 2025:
The pattern is very obvious: In 2022, mortality is abnormal. Then it goes up in 2023 and 2024 above 2022. But now in January 2025, the death toll is off the chart high, at least 20% above normal, for an entire month.
https://www.rintrah.nl/people-are-suddenly-getting-unusually-sick-in-japan/
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare Approves CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics' Updated Self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine for Protection against JN.1 Strain, to be Distributed in Japan by Meiji Seika Pharma
November 2023
https://newsroom.csl.com/2024-09-13-Japans-Ministry-of-Health,-Labor-and-Welfare-Approves-CSL-and-Arcturus-Therapeutics-Updated-Self-amplifying-mRNA-COVID-19-Vaccine-for-Protection-against-JN-1-Strain,-to-be-Distributed-in-Japan-by-Meiji-Seika-Pharma
Assessment Report by European Medicines Agency
Assessment report Kostaive International non-proprietary name: zapomeran Procedure No. EMEA/H/C/006207/0000
Regarding thromboembolic events, uncertainties remain, especially related to the fatal event. The applicant has accepted to include thromboembolic events as an Important Potential Risk in the RMP and proposed follow-up measures in the RMP. While the data available from other mRNA vaccine manufacturers suggests the rare risk of primarily mild myocarditis or pericarditis without sequelae following vaccination, no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported in any of the studies. However, it remains as an important potential risk
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/assessment-report/kostaive-epar-public-assessment-report_en.pdf
Is this REPLICON? Ok, I just looked it up...It is. Well Japan injected 16 people with this BIOWEAPON 💉 / I thought it was October 7th or 9th of last year. Maybe I'm Wrong. But we knew well in advance what this bio-weapon is. It's speed of replicating cancers and every other illness is off the charts. It is self spreading self shedding between humans and animals. We were warned it could possibly be the world's most deadliest human and animal depopulation event because once it was released/injected there is no stopping it. Thanks Japan!
Truly disgusting, but evil cares nothing about the death and suffering of others!