People are suddenly getting unusually sick in Japan

March 30, 2025

As I have told you all many times, you would expect the consequences of the vaccination program against SARS-COV-2 to be particularly troublesome in Japan and South Korea, because it seems people there were far more successful at preventing infections before vaccination, thus leading to less opportunity for the immune system to learn to develop a proper response to the virus.

Well, unfortunately this is correct. The situation is looking VERY bleak in Japan right now. There are lots of posts in Japanese about this on Twitter. Have a look at the death toll numbers released for January 2025:

The pattern is very obvious: In 2022, mortality is abnormal. Then it goes up in 2023 and 2024 above 2022. But now in January 2025, the death toll is off the chart high, at least 20% above normal, for an entire month.

