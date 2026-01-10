The LETHAL Vaccine
Observations from a nurse
You know, one thing I think the public needs opening their eyes to is the very strange, catastrophic health incidences we don’t remember seeing before. You know, these athletes falling down in games and young people having heart attacks.
Over 10 fold we have more deaths and more adverse events than we’ve had in the history of ALL previous interventions around vaccinations or immuno-reactive agents that we’ve put in populations.
The data was already screaming off the page, this thing is lethal.
Both Pfizer and Moderna willfully killed human beings. But they will argue it was for a greater good.
All we have is cost, there is no benefit to taking these shots.
They hypothesized an endpoint, “if you take this shot, you won’t be going to the hospital”…
Well count me as not going to the hospital anyway!
After I received the flu shot in 2020, couldn’t walk, and was told by my employer I had Covid and to “go to the hospital”,
I said, “NO thank-you, I would rather die at home!”
If it feels like someone is trying to kill me, that’s all I need as evidence.
I call that God given human instinct and I’m unsure how that appears to be lacking in so much of the population today.
Nurse Dee
I’m going to write an essay on all the things that are now normal that weren’t normal 6 years ago. This is called our New Abnormal.
Dr. David Martin, one of the few voices of sanity during 2020 and 2021. Thx for posting this, Dee.