You know, one thing I think the public needs opening their eyes to is the very strange, catastrophic health incidences we don’t remember seeing before. You know, these athletes falling down in games and young people having heart attacks.

Over 10 fold we have more deaths and more adverse events than we’ve had in the history of ALL previous interventions around vaccinations or immuno-reactive agents that we’ve put in populations.

The data was already screaming off the page, this thing is lethal.

Both Pfizer and Moderna willfully killed human beings. But they will argue it was for a greater good.

All we have is cost, there is no benefit to taking these shots.