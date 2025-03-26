If signed, this legislation with prohibit nearly all medical mandates in the state, setting a precedence for other states to follow.

This is more than just this one state. This is about the future of medical consent, state sovereignty, whether the government gets to decide what goes into your body, and could set a precedence to spread around the country.

There are couple of carve outs. One is traditional occupational hazards and also for businesses that take federal funds. But aside from that, you can not be excluded from a job, going to the gym, grocery store or anything on the bases of your personal and private medical choices. This bill will hopefully be signed this week.

Idaho currently doesn’t have any mandates and is looking to preserve health freedom.