These are my observations. After the forced shots, there was sudden death, organ failure followed by death, and prolonged death (those still fighting with compromised immune systems). This last group appear with blue/grey skin and a forever cough, often accompanied by nose bleeds.
The category of “Mild Cough” occurred immediately following the shot(s) and was extremely contagious.
I have yet to observed those who refused the shots struggling with illness, although the news continues to report on another world; a place where sudden disease struck, people died in the streets, and the “vaccines” saved all but a few.
Their world was a pandemic of the unvaccinated…
Discussion about this post
No posts
I’m still waiting to be severely sick or die from not being jabbed 🤷♂️
It's the few elite people that rule the world through government sponsored propaganda. They create the world we live in and feel fewer people will be easier to rule over. They will still have enough people to serve them and it would be more wealth to them. We are basically cock roaches to them. I think more people need to understand this. They don't care about our suffering, our death. We got to stop thinking they do.