Experts are gibberish speaking tricksters, who redefined vaccines.

A vaccine used to be either a live or half dead microbe that primed your immune system against a specific germ. Vaccines used to last for decades; in other words, the immune system had memory.

Or so I was told in nursing school…

Well, NOT anymore.

Now a vaccine is simply a substance used to stimulate immunity. Vaccines are developed before the offending germ appears and “wear off” every few months. And yet, vaccines are still considered therapeutic, despite causing injury and death.

The COVID Shot is NOT a vaccine!