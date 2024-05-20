During Covid-19, a strange, new world emerged. A conscious split occurred between reality versus the internet. While the internet and news ran a non-stop script consisting of front line horrors, my reality never changed. There were no dead bodies in the streets. People were afraid to come to the hospital, from fear of catching the disease. The hospital was quiet and empty. It was strange to live between two, incongruent worlds, and this was the source of my fear.
In 1963, Hannah Ardent published, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil. She coined the phrase, banality of evil, after sitting through the war crime trail of Adolph Eichmann. She describes that this problem in human nature of just following orders, is not uncommon and terrifyingly normal (Arendt, 1977).
One of the scariest parts of this pandemic was not being able to believe they could all be in on IT together. It’s downright bone-chilling how the vast majority remain silent in the midst of murder, lies, deception, and death.
Complete with Dorothy slippers
Take me home, 4 decades earlier
There wasn't even a special illness let alone pandemic.
I knew from Day One there was no virus only from understanding psyop MO.
--- They TOLD us Revelation-of-the-Method style it was a psyop in deliberate nonsense such as snakes found to be "reservoirs" of the virus and in the same breath debunking this nonsense.
--- In psyops they do what they want for real and fake the rest (which only makes the most perfect sense, of course) and I knew they didn't want a virus, they only wanted us to BELIEVE in a virus and they didn't need a real virus to make us (or most of us) believe - or at least accept - a virus nor would a real virus (if such a thing existed) work for their narrative which involved "outbreaks" in designated places. As if they'd be chasing virus outbreaks around! ... so antithetical to psyop MO. Psyops are all about controlled narratives. It's all very controlled and reality mostly interferes with controlled narratives rather than enhances them. Smoke'n'mirrors magic works far better in psyops than any reality.