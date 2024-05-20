During Covid-19, a strange, new world emerged. A conscious split occurred between reality versus the internet. While the internet and news ran a non-stop script consisting of front line horrors, my reality never changed. There were no dead bodies in the streets. People were afraid to come to the hospital, from fear of catching the disease. The hospital was quiet and empty. It was strange to live between two, incongruent worlds, and this was the source of my fear.

In 1963, Hannah Ardent published, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil. She coined the phrase, banality of evil, after sitting through the war crime trail of Adolph Eichmann. She describes that this problem in human nature of just following orders, is not uncommon and terrifyingly normal (Arendt, 1977).

One of the scariest parts of this pandemic was not being able to believe they could all be in on IT together. It’s downright bone-chilling how the vast majority remain silent in the midst of murder, lies, deception, and death.

The Covid Psyop…There was NO pandemic.