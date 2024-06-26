Another recent observation to share from the frontlines…
The Cost of the Jab:
From a financial perspective:
A NICU stay in the U.S. can range from $3,000 to $20,000 per day. In severe cases where infants require prolonged stays or multiple surgeries, the total cost can soar into the hundreds of thousands or even cross a million dollars.
https://www.resolvemedicalbills.com/blog/the-cost-of-a-nicu-stay
$26,280 C-Section
https://www.forbes.com/advisor/health-insurance/average-childbirth-cost/
and who knows how many generations will suffer further on. Is this baby ever going to be healthy? or the mama? when this baby grows up will he or she be able to have children? and how healthy will they be?
Pfizer and Moderna and AstraZeneca should be sued out of existence. So should every hospital, every company, and every university that mandated the vaxxajabs. But the trial lawyers are not going to play. They also hate humanity and want to enslave mankind.