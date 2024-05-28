On February 28, 2024, ACIP recommended that all persons aged ≥65 years receive 1 additional dose of any updated COVID-19 vaccine (i.e., Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer-BioNTech).† This additional dose should be administered ≥4 months after the previous dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine.

ACIP considered whether an additional dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine in persons aged ≥65 years is a reasonable and efficient allocation of resources. The societal incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) for an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine in persons aged ≥65 years was $255,122 per quality-adjusted life year saved for the base case estimate. ICER values were sensitive to probability of hospitalizations, costs, and seasonality assumptions. Estimates of ICER values that approximate cost effectiveness for those with higher risk for COVID-19–associated hospitalization, such as persons with underlying conditions or those aged ≥75 years, were more favorable (23).