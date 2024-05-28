This is the current CDC recommendation brought to you from your friendly Safeway Pharmacy.
On February 28, 2024, ACIP recommended that all persons aged ≥65 years receive 1 additional dose of any updated COVID-19 vaccine (i.e., Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer-BioNTech).† This additional dose should be administered ≥4 months after the previous dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine.
ACIP considered whether an additional dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine in persons aged ≥65 years is a reasonable and efficient allocation of resources. The societal incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) for an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine in persons aged ≥65 years was $255,122 per quality-adjusted life year saved for the base case estimate. ICER values were sensitive to probability of hospitalizations, costs, and seasonality assumptions. Estimates of ICER values that approximate cost effectiveness for those with higher risk for COVID-19–associated hospitalization, such as persons with underlying conditions or those aged ≥75 years, were more favorable (23).
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/73/wr/mm7301a4.htm?s_cid=mm7301a4_w
The cost ratio to society is $255,122 per quality adjusted life year saved in persons greater than or equal to 65 years old…
Perhaps this is the cost of the ICU Treatment…
Here is the link to the “SCIENCE” referenced above (23) for such astounding precision. The study was performed by the University of Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Modeling Team.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2024-02-28-29/05-COVID-Prosser-508.pdf
They must be wizards to determine such monetary accuracy down to the dollar, especially with these self-proclaimed limitations…
Limitations • Unpublished data used to derive key parameters in the model: vaccine effectiveness, symptomatic illness, probabilities of hospitalization and critical illness • Data sources vary in representativeness, generalizability • VE estimates derived from data on bivalent booster • Few seasons to date to estimate seasonality • MarketScan data for ages 65+ only includes those with supplemental insurance • Evidence base for long covid is especially scarce • Model does not include reduced transmission (conservative approach)
What Does the CDC Do?
The federal agency has a broad mandate to protect Americans’ health and an expansive global reach. But the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of its most daunting challenges.
https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/what-does-cdc-do
Man I hope no one does these are killing people
Bring the needle if you’d like. I wouldn’t come alone.