Thanks Fauci, for ruining trust in government and medicine. Because of you, no one will ever believe in lockdowns, masks or “vaccines” again.
The Covid debacle will live on infamously, in your name.
Thank you for your enormous contribution to the campaign.
Karma is like a boomerang, what goes around comes around.
Discussion about this post
No posts
And hopefully next stop for Lord Fauci is prison!
No one will believe in those proven failures … except the county health officer of Santa Cruz County, Ca.