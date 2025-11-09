Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
16h

The bastard and all the bastards he worked for collaborated, I mean conspired with and those that willingly colluded with him all deserve eternity in one of the deepest circles of Dante’s Inferno, aka, hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dee Dee and others
Kat Bro's avatar
Kat Bro
15h

I have a tiny circle of people I talk to and they all talk about the anxiety their kids and friends kids are struggling with... 8-12yrs old. This isn't by accident. They've debilitated yet another generation and how does this end? I see the suffering of the 20+yr olds (mentally, physically and spiritually) and can hardly tolerate being around others because my heart hurts so much for humanity. I can SEE the amount of damage that has been done to the under 30's w/ injections and now... how will this end??? I simply can't pretend nothing has happened and isn't continuing to happen to get along with people. This is part of the plan as well... to silence the seers. I'm so sorry... for all of us and especially those who are suffering. And the ones forced into silence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dee Dee and others
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture