Teen Suicides During Covid
Observations
Fauci noted that the “six feet apart” social distancing recommendation he promoted was “arbitrary,” lacking scientific basis, and “sort of just appeared.”
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/fauci-says-before-us-house-on-covid-pandemic-hearing-6-feet-apart-social-distance-rule-arbitrary/3239136
These measures were unnecessary and cruel. All they cared about was the vaccine mandate, no consideration for who they hurt. This mother’s life has been destroyed since her daughter committed suicide in 2021 due to social isolation and being denied high school senior ‘milestones’.
No apologies given, no justice for ‘mistakes’ or wrong doing…just a slow shifting away, hoping we don’t notice and mostly forget.
“What kind of a world is this?, I ask.”
The bastard and all the bastards he worked for collaborated, I mean conspired with and those that willingly colluded with him all deserve eternity in one of the deepest circles of Dante’s Inferno, aka, hell.
I have a tiny circle of people I talk to and they all talk about the anxiety their kids and friends kids are struggling with... 8-12yrs old. This isn't by accident. They've debilitated yet another generation and how does this end? I see the suffering of the 20+yr olds (mentally, physically and spiritually) and can hardly tolerate being around others because my heart hurts so much for humanity. I can SEE the amount of damage that has been done to the under 30's w/ injections and now... how will this end??? I simply can't pretend nothing has happened and isn't continuing to happen to get along with people. This is part of the plan as well... to silence the seers. I'm so sorry... for all of us and especially those who are suffering. And the ones forced into silence.