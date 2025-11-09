Fauci noted that the “six feet apart” social distancing recommendation he promoted was “arbitrary,” lacking scientific basis, and “sort of just appeared.” https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/fauci-says-before-us-house-on-covid-pandemic-hearing-6-feet-apart-social-distance-rule-arbitrary/3239136

These measures were unnecessary and cruel. All they cared about was the vaccine mandate, no consideration for who they hurt. This mother’s life has been destroyed since her daughter committed suicide in 2021 due to social isolation and being denied high school senior ‘milestones’.

No apologies given, no justice for ‘mistakes’ or wrong doing…just a slow shifting away, hoping we don’t notice and mostly forget.

“What kind of a world is this?, I ask.”