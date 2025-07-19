Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
7h

“Improving cooperation” means “do exactly what we tell you do”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
7h

Tetros and the WHO can go fuck themselves. Trump is ENDING the Marshall Plan which gave the the world EVERYTHING of ours and I am loving every minute of it. If you hate America you can leave and I will pay for you to leave.

Whether it be manufacturing or health care we have neglected our country since JFK was murdered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture