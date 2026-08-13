Taylor Farms issues nationwide salmonella recall...question?
Observations from a nurse
I would like to know please…does anyone know anyone who has been sick with this food contamination outbreak or any other outbreak currently being reported on by the mass media?
BECAUSE I AM NOT WITNESSING ANY MASS CONTAMINATION OUTBREAK IN MY HOSPITAL!
Once again, is it just me?
Nurse Dee
I think it is yet another hoax, just like all these bird flu cases. What do they have against these companies or farmers, that they destroy all their livelyhood? I remember in Canada, where they confiscated people's ostriches without any 'bird flu' case anywhere near.
Fear porn. They want Us in fear so They can control Us easier.