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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2dEdited

I think it is yet another hoax, just like all these bird flu cases. What do they have against these companies or farmers, that they destroy all their livelyhood? I remember in Canada, where they confiscated people's ostriches without any 'bird flu' case anywhere near.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

Fear porn. They want Us in fear so They can control Us easier.

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