I also mentioned the ear that tested “worst” was next to a noisy door. Was told, “NO, that could NOT be the reason”. I asked if we could repeat the test in a sound proof room. “WELL, OF-COURSE NOT!”
Needless to say, I never saw that Audiologist again.
Back in the day, I worked on a neurology/post-brain surgical Frankenstein unit. Bandaged heads with drainage tubes and swollen brains resulted in-
Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200, Go Directly To The Nursing Home.
Say NO to Surgical Phishing…
No posts
Once again Dee right on ✅
Why are they doing this to us? I often think that if we were to be invaded by an alien force, it would look exactly like this. They would be far too sophisticated to come in with ray guns! I pray the 'heavenly host' is taking them down!
they might accidentally remove your brain