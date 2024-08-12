He has a loyal following too!

Sunday is waste water day!

He then goes on to list countries and number of Covid cases…illness at the Olympics.

THE LONG COVID FOUNDATION was able to get a good count. The ongoing Covid Olympics just keep creating more ill. Here are some of the most notable things from the last 3 Olympics. 115 Olympians (4 being groups of people), unable to compete in competition events or finish events. 69 contracted Covid, making them unable to compete 17 more had illness maybe Covid making them unable to compete 24 current and former Olympians have long Covid At least 5 or 6 people collapsed during this Olympics 53 have suffered from illness at the Paris Olympics 3 coaches and families members as well, 2 died AND ROD STEWART HAS COVID!

The comments section is SHOCKING.

He next goes on to mention ALL THE HOSPITALS OVERFLOWING WITH COVID PATIENTS, NO ECG Monitor beds available, lack of beds, hundreds of EMS calls…

SHAMEFUL AND ABSOLUTELY EMBARRASSING-

The epitome of Covid-19.

The only coughing I’ve seen is from dry air cured with water.

And of-course, he never mentions …

The Covid Jabs!