He has a loyal following too!
Opening with:
Sunday is waste water day!
He then goes on to list countries and number of Covid cases…illness at the Olympics.
THE LONG COVID FOUNDATION was able to get a good count.
The ongoing Covid Olympics just keep creating more ill. Here are some of the most notable things from the last 3 Olympics. 115 Olympians (4 being groups of people), unable to compete in competition events or finish events.
69 contracted Covid, making them unable to compete
17 more had illness maybe Covid making them unable to compete
24 current and former Olympians have long Covid
At least 5 or 6 people collapsed during this Olympics
53 have suffered from illness at the Paris Olympics
3 coaches and families members as well, 2 died
AND ROD STEWART HAS COVID!
The comments section is SHOCKING.
He next goes on to mention ALL THE HOSPITALS OVERFLOWING WITH COVID PATIENTS, NO ECG Monitor beds available, lack of beds, hundreds of EMS calls…
SHAMEFUL AND ABSOLUTELY EMBARRASSING-
“Long Covid” you mean vaxxine nano bot self assembly graphene oxide spike protein factories that create their own IP address? That one. How could anyone ever after all the BS WE have been gaslit through believe Covid and I bet everyone that is expressing symptoms is vaxxinated. But that woul just be too fucking logical to check their charts. They are going to shove this down our throats like it’s a J6 walk the corridors of the Capitol/ deadly insurrection.
How many were boosted "just in case" before they arrived?