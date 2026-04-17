Strattera During Pregnancy
Observations from a nurse
This was a patient interaction last week. I was concerned because her baby was ‘too sleepy’, didn’t even wake up for a diaper change. She informed me she was grateful her psychiatrist finally figured out what was wrong and prescribed a medication that made her feel better.
I told her honestly, I wouldn’t believe a psychiatrist that came up with a new diagnosis never heard before over my lifespan. Something about that just doesn’t sound right.
I personally don’t like psychiatrists. There have been too many instances where they mix drugs, making someone’s brain inoperable. The usual response, “it takes several weeks to work, keep taking it.” WOW! Lotta help that is for someone who works.
I also never heard of anxiety being so severe, it turns into depression…However the 2 disorders often run hand in hand.
Of course no one is asking why everyone now has anxiety? Could it be Covid sent Totalitarian chills that run deep sounding off survival bells/alarms?
Biggest Red Flag, when I went to undress and change her baby’s diaper, there was NO CRY!
She was told Strattera was safe because safety studies are scare…
Nurse Dee
I do realize that roughly 30% of people will believe anything they are told. Just look at some of these protests/rallies. But after all the world has been through with Covid shouldn’t people question everything medically especially when pregnant? Where has common sense gone? Not only in patients but also in doctors. $$
In 50 years, it has gone from 'a pregnant or lactating woman should not take any meds at all' to 'meds are safe for expecting and lactating women'. That has nothing to do with health and everything with money. I don't believe for one second that meds are safe when a baby is involved, not in the mother, and certainly not in the syringes that threaten our children.
I think you are right about anxiety, though. I think almost everyone suffers from a degree of anxiety - those that saw through the scam, like myself, those that woke up after having gotten one or more shots, and those that must unconsciously be aware of the danger of the jabs, but fight the knowledge to become conscious. The same orchestrators who created the scamdemic are still in charge, some have been promoted no less. People do not know how to bring them down, most are not even in elected positions (Rutte, Vonder Leyen). None of these people have a conscience. Sometimes I wonder if they are human. But then I remember the story of a woman in South-America, whose torturer went out of the room, and became a loving father... she wondered how he could do this to her, probably just a few years older than his sick child... how he had a Jekyl and Hyde sydrome of sorts.