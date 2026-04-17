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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7dEdited

I do realize that roughly 30% of people will believe anything they are told. Just look at some of these protests/rallies. But after all the world has been through with Covid shouldn’t people question everything medically especially when pregnant? Where has common sense gone? Not only in patients but also in doctors. $$

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7d

In 50 years, it has gone from 'a pregnant or lactating woman should not take any meds at all' to 'meds are safe for expecting and lactating women'. That has nothing to do with health and everything with money. I don't believe for one second that meds are safe when a baby is involved, not in the mother, and certainly not in the syringes that threaten our children.

I think you are right about anxiety, though. I think almost everyone suffers from a degree of anxiety - those that saw through the scam, like myself, those that woke up after having gotten one or more shots, and those that must unconsciously be aware of the danger of the jabs, but fight the knowledge to become conscious. The same orchestrators who created the scamdemic are still in charge, some have been promoted no less. People do not know how to bring them down, most are not even in elected positions (Rutte, Vonder Leyen). None of these people have a conscience. Sometimes I wonder if they are human. But then I remember the story of a woman in South-America, whose torturer went out of the room, and became a loving father... she wondered how he could do this to her, probably just a few years older than his sick child... how he had a Jekyl and Hyde sydrome of sorts.

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