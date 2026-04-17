This was a patient interaction last week. I was concerned because her baby was ‘too sleepy’, didn’t even wake up for a diaper change. She informed me she was grateful her psychiatrist finally figured out what was wrong and prescribed a medication that made her feel better.

I told her honestly, I wouldn’t believe a psychiatrist that came up with a new diagnosis never heard before over my lifespan. Something about that just doesn’t sound right.

I personally don’t like psychiatrists. There have been too many instances where they mix drugs, making someone’s brain inoperable. The usual response, “it takes several weeks to work, keep taking it.” WOW! Lotta help that is for someone who works.

I also never heard of anxiety being so severe, it turns into depression…However the 2 disorders often run hand in hand.

Of course no one is asking why everyone now has anxiety? Could it be Covid sent Totalitarian chills that run deep sounding off survival bells/alarms?

Biggest Red Flag, when I went to undress and change her baby’s diaper, there was NO CRY!

She was told Strattera was safe because safety studies are scare…

Nurse Dee