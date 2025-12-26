Here we have yet another case last week of Pregnancy Induced Hypertension (PIH)/Pre-eclampsia so severe mom needed an emergency C/Section at 37.1 weeks gestation. Baby was transferred to the NICU due to a critical need for oxygen/respiratory distress in need of CPAP, (continuous positive airway pressure).

Mom is current on Labetalol to control her post birth hypertension.

Mom took THREE Covid vaccines, all Moderna, 2 in 2021 and 1 in 20222.

Once again, silence is the current response, not a word.

Word…

Nurse Dee