Staying Alive-Pregnancy Induced HTN/Pre-eclampsia
Observations from a nurse
Here we have yet another case last week of Pregnancy Induced Hypertension (PIH)/Pre-eclampsia so severe mom needed an emergency C/Section at 37.1 weeks gestation. Baby was transferred to the NICU due to a critical need for oxygen/respiratory distress in need of CPAP, (continuous positive airway pressure).
Mom is current on Labetalol to control her post birth hypertension.
Mom took THREE Covid vaccines, all Moderna, 2 in 2021 and 1 in 20222.
Once again, silence is the current response, not a word.
Word…
Nurse Dee
These poor mothers experiencing such bad outcomes after giving birth all because their doctors insisted on the vaccines. The medical community has lost all of their relevance.
I remember hearing this song in the middle of the “pandemic”, and it made total sense. It was just after Lisa Marie Presley had died. I know she had problems, but no one asked the obvious question, did the MRNA injection kill her? Hollywood was silent.
And in the naked light, I saw
Ten thousand people, maybe more
People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never shared
And no one dared
Disturb the sound of silence
"Fools" said I, "You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you"
But my words, like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the wells of silence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fWyzwo1xg0