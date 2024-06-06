https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10452662/
I’m no math wizard, but I can follow logic.
This week our Preeclampsia Hypertension after delivery, (requiring magnesium sulfate), rate was 1 in 3. That means for 3 births, one mother struggled with this condition.
This is the type of hypertension that causes strokes. All but one baby born to a mother with preeclampsia required the NICU.
I never witnessed this condition so numerously before the shots. But science insists, preeclampsia is caused from the virus.
When reality and theory don’t match, go back to basic math!
Indeed, Dee... They try to blame unicorns for what the toxic jabs induced. But there's no such things as viruses, so...
unfortunately they no longer teach logical thinking in schools, and have not for many, many years. Unless you learned from parents or relatives or friends, or are a natural, logical thinking is no more! Thankfully you are one who still knows how to do it