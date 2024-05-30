It’s getting weirder and weirder folks. This was a conversation between myself and a coworker inside the medical industrial complex. We’re now considering the possibility that for the high risk exposure group (those working on the biowarfare frontlines), that poison from the “spike” occurred despite not taking the jab(s).
This hypothesis is based on a single case, however multi-system failure is present with a high degree of exposure for a pre-Covid healthy frontline worker. Continuing to monitor the situation and report my observations. Wish we knew exactly what was in those vials…
Hoping for the best, but not putting off ‘til tomorrow.
No posts
All I want at this point is people held accountable for mass murder with death penalty mandatory!
there are several who think, that everyone - or most everyone - now has spike in their bodies. Either from the jab, or from shedding, or from having this virus (if there ever was one)
Geert Vanden Bossche even added another sniff of salt today, proposing to mandate taking Ivermectin or HCQ for everyone, to stop the spread of the 'virus'. Well, he is a virologist, he can hardly say there are no viruses because then he is out of a job LOL