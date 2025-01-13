Welcome to 2025. This graphic is based on real observations in the workplace illustrating the unspoken & unspeakable,

Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell…

We know the unspoken rules and find them unspeakable!

We’ve become a country where the government decides whose voice is allowed to be heard. The virus is communism. The unspoken rule is you are not allowed to think or speak against the narrative, despite what you observe.

The language of silence - informed choice means sticking your neck out.

Hope lies in the fact workers continues to share and agree that informed choice is the heart of medicine. Patients have a right to know pros and cons of any treatment. The patient asks questions and their decision is respected.

Covid has eroded trust by denying informed consent.

There is some hope. Although these conversations are in private, they are occurring. Points of view shared include: regret from taking the “vaccine”, how government has ruined trust in medicine, how people are now refusing all vaccines as a silent protest, and why no one is asking the tough questions…

What is causing the preeclampsia, PIH, post-birth hypertension and increase in NICU admissions due to these conditions and others? The doctors are treating the conditions but no one is addressing the cause …

Unspeakable Things that need to be spoken