South Korea Sounds Alarm as Data Links Covid ‘Vaccines’ to Heart Death Surge

Frank Bergman

August 31, 2025 - 12:54 pm

Leading experts in South Korea have just issued a global alert after bombshell data exposed evidence linking Covid mRNA “vaccines” to the deadly heart condition responsible for skyrocketing sudden deaths recorded around the world.

A sweeping new study by South Korean scientists has delivered yet another devastating blow to the official “safe and effective” narrative.

The study found that mRNA injections are directly linked to a surge in myocarditis and sudden cardiac deaths, especially in young “healthy” men.

The team of researchers was led by Dr. Myeong Geun Choi of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital.

They analyzed more than 2 million vaccinated adults and 334,000 unvaccinated adults using Korea’s powerful National Health Insurance Database.

The insurance database is vital as it reveals true causes of death and “vaccination” status without the biases typically found in mortality data.

The findings should alarm regulators worldwide.

The results of the study were published in the medical journal PubMed.

During the study, the team looked at serious heart, lung, and clotting events in the weeks following “vaccination.”

What they found was stark:

• Myocarditis risk skyrocketed after “vaccination,” overwhelmingly tied to mRNA shots.

• The signal persisted at life-threatening levels across 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month, and 3 months post-vaccination.

• Adjusted hazard ratios showed a nearly 4x higher risk of myocarditis in “vaccinated” patients.

• The excess was heavily concentrated in men under 45, the very group previously thought least at risk from Covid itself.

• Adenoviral-vector vaccines showed far lower myocarditis hazards, while mRNA schedules tracked with fatal cardiac events.

Researchers noted that the data directly links surges in sudden cardiac deaths and heart damage to the mRNA “vaccines.”

This was not a small dataset or anecdotal case series.

With more than 2 million “vaccinated” adults and rigorous controls for age, sex, comorbidities, and prior infections, the results expose a signal that can no longer be waved away as “rare.”

Younger adults were at the highest risk, especially men under 45.

Myocarditis was the clearest and strongest danger signal.

However, pulmonary clots, atrial fibrillation, and strokes were also tracked.

The evidence aligns with global reports of sudden cardiac deaths among the young and healthy in the aftermath of mass mRNA rollouts.

This massive real-world study makes clear what critics of the “vaccine” program have long warned.

The supposed “safe and effective” mRNA products carry very real, very deadly risks that were downplayed or ignored.

The authors stress that healthy younger men, one of the demographics least threatened by Covid itself, bore the brunt of vaccine-linked heart damage.

The Korean researchers conclude that their insurance-based analysis offers “unbiased evidence” reflecting global realities.

Myocarditis risk is not theoretical; it is measurable, elevated, and concentrated in mRNA schedules.

Their findings demand urgent action:

Targeted counseling and monitoring for anyone given mRNA “vaccines,” especially men under 45.

Clear guidance for those experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations following “vaccination.”

Yet another massive new dataset has confirmed the deadly dangers hiding in plain sight.

It’s long past time for health authorities to stop ignoring them.

