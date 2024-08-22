The WHO is asking people to be a snitch or tattletale for misinformation. I don’t know about you, but my mother raised me NOT to be a tattletale.
However, Covid brought out the worst in people and many promoted themselves to King or Queen SNITCH. We all saw it… may the snitches rest in shame.
Here’s a taste from their website:
How to report misinformation online by the WHO
Here's how to do it
How do I mark a Facebook post as false news?
Report a tweet, list, or direct message
Reduce the spread of false information
How to report a contact or a group
Recognizing and reporting spam, inappropriate, and abusive content
How to report inappropriate content
How do I report misleading information
DID YOU KNOW?
WHO works with the Government of the United Kingdom to tackle misinformation
In the context of the strategic partnership with the Government of the United Kingdom, WHO has joined forces with its communications teams to raise awareness of misinformation around COVID-19 and encourage individuals to report false or misleading content online.
STOP THE SPREAD
Let’s Flatten the Infodemic Curve
I’m NO snitch! Wasn’t that a Nazi Hitler thing?!
I'm a Christian. I do not like to feel the kind of hate I feel for these creatures. God help me!!