Share this postSmoke and Mirrorsdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSmoke and MirrorsObservations from a nurseDee DeeSep 18, 202425Share this postSmoke and Mirrorsdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareAnd if you don’t take it, you’re a dirty, rotten human being that doesn’t deserve to live.What Could Possibly Go Wrong?Subscribe25Share this postSmoke and Mirrorsdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
How can we fight evil ? There are too many who are part of the cult.l put my armour on Psalm 91,No weapon formed against me will prosper.This helps put my praise music on, to help me.🙏🕊️♥️.
Slowly but surely more people are beginning to open up about JAB MAIMING and MURDER. Some take a bit of time like ex-Hibs goal keeper ANDY CARLIN. Things like this need shared far and wide etc---"Mainstream Scottish newspaper opens up to share Andy ...
X · React19org
30+ likes · 1 month ago
Mainstream Scottish newspaper opens up to share Andy Carlin's harrowing long vax story.