I observed this horror a few months ago. A mom entered the hospital to have a baby and now is faced with 2 additional surgeries, one involving a colostomy. Having an ostomy is no picnic, especially during baby’s first year!
I was really shocked the doc blamed the mom for her “intestines being in the wrong place”, whatever that means. I really hope she seeks legal council, but last I heard she had not because,
Smells Like Malpractice to Me…
No posts
I worked at JHH and was called into the Nurse Manager’s office after a patient’s doctor complained that I had suggested that she talk with her doctor about why she was on a VIP unit after an 8 hour surgery for what was originally supposed to be a laparoscopy (around 1/2 hour.) someone had dropped a needle into the abdominal cavity. I think the doctor expected me to lie for her!
Yup, sounds like it! Incompetent surgeons kill people.