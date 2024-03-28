Why Are Graves Dug 6 Feet Deep?
An ancient practice of burying dead people six feet underground may have helped mask the odor of decay from predators.
Wenstrup Releases Statement Following Dr. Fauci’s Two-Day Testimony
Jan. 10, 2024
WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) issued the following statement after the second day of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s transcribed interview:
After two days of testimony and 14 hours of questioning, many things became evident.
Key takeaways from day two of Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview:
Dr. Fauci claimed that the “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation promoted by federal health officials was likely not based on any data. He characterized the development of the guidance by stating “it sort of just appeared.”
Perhaps the 6 feet across was guided by the ancient practice of burying 6 feet down for the SAME reason, to mask the stench of corruption and death…
Guess we’ll never know because according to Fauci, “it sort of just appeared”.
This is an interesting idea, you are a very creative thinker nurse DeeDee. Let me share some insight; when everyone in town started wearing masks I noticed the new stench. In the grocery store I had much more difficulty breathing because of the stench coming out of the skin pores of the masked shoppers. Since they had blocked the primary mode of offloading waste gasses by covering their exhale port. Smelling the disease process going on in other people was a fascinating first for me. Staying six feet apart from a toxic process seemed wise.
Well done Dee Dee!
