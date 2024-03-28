An ancient practice of burying dead people six feet underground may have helped mask the odor of decay from predators.

Wenstrup Releases Statement Following Dr. Fauci’s Two-Day Testimony

Jan. 10, 2024

WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) issued the following statement after the second day of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s transcribed interview:

After two days of testimony and 14 hours of questioning, many things became evident.

Key takeaways from day two of Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview:

Dr. Fauci claimed that the “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation promoted by federal health officials was likely not based on any data. He characterized the development of the guidance by stating “it sort of just appeared.”