Singapore Sounds Alarm as Excess Deaths Continue Surging Among Covid-Vaxxed

Frank Bergman

July 20, 2025 - 12:54 pm

An explosive new alert has emerged from Singapore as the nation’s skyrocketing excess death rate has continued surging among those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The chilling data has raised serious questions about the true toll of the aggressive global Covid “vaccination” campaign.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that “excess deaths” are the number of deaths above what would be expected based on historical trends.

According to bombshell data from the Human Mortality Database (HMD) and peer-reviewed studies, the country experienced a sharp and sustained rise in excess deaths immediately following the rollout of Covid “vaccines.”

The spike is an ominous signal that the vaccines may have played a significant role in the surge of mortality.

The data paints a disturbing picture of a country that, despite being one of the most vaccinated in the world, is facing unprecedented levels of death.

In March 2022, excess mortality in Singapore spiked to an astonishing 49.9% above expected deaths.

The broader period between February and April 2022 saw an average of 24.0% higher deaths than usual.

Alarmingly, however, this wasn’t a temporary uptick.

Excess deaths have continued surging long after the pandemic.

As of December 2024, the most recent data reveals that excess deaths in Singapore have stabilized at approximately 25-30% above the historical baseline.

The data suggests that this elevated mortality rate has become the new normal for the fully vaccinated nation.

Despite these chilling statistics, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) refuses to face the truth.