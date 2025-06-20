We’re not talking about a few hundred ml’s of blood loss following birth. This uncontrolled bleeding is in the thousands. She would have died without a blood transfusion.
Massive Post-Partum Hemorrhage
Certainly there would be some idea of why a healthy young woman in her twenties giving birth with no preexisting conditions would suffer such a nightmarish catastrophe…
“Does anyone know WHY” ?
No response…
Back in 2021, she took THREE Covid jabs. Someone gave a young, healthy woman not two but three Covid jabs.
Thoughts rushing through my mind while closing the chart…Does everyone deep down know WHY but they are not saying anything? Am I the only one suspecting the Covid vaccine? Does the patient know?
Considering the situation, people sure are behaving civilly.
No one ever says anything.
Silence is madness
My thought until proven wrong. Vaccine.
Clearly the vast majority in medical care are morally bankrupt!