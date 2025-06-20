We’re not talking about a few hundred ml’s of blood loss following birth. This uncontrolled bleeding is in the thousands. She would have died without a blood transfusion.

Massive Post-Partum Hemorrhage

Certainly there would be some idea of why a healthy young woman in her twenties giving birth with no preexisting conditions would suffer such a nightmarish catastrophe…

“Does anyone know WHY” ?

No response…

Back in 2021, she took THREE Covid jabs. Someone gave a young, healthy woman not two but three Covid jabs.

Thoughts rushing through my mind while closing the chart…Does everyone deep down know WHY but they are not saying anything? Am I the only one suspecting the Covid vaccine? Does the patient know?

Considering the situation, people sure are behaving civilly.

No one ever says anything.

Silence is madness