Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mona Wenger's avatar
Mona Wenger
5h

My thought until proven wrong. Vaccine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
5h

Clearly the vast majority in medical care are morally bankrupt!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Dee Dee and others
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture