The big brothers and sisters are sharing their germs, coughing and sneezing everywhere, on everyone. This is the first group I’ve observed to be symptomatically ill this fall. Their coughs are wet and heavy and little ones never cover their mouths. I can’t help but wonder, “Is this how it starts?”.
And why is this group sick…RECENT SHOTS PERHAPS…
The nurse’s haven’t received their fall shots yet, and appear healthy.
Gotta admit, it’s a backward’s world when toddlers need vaccination records to enter the NICU, but no one actually cares if they are sick.
These are my observations, as strange as they sound. Reporting from the frontlines of a Midwestern Hospital somewhere out there…
