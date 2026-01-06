One of the most disgraceful and utterly disgusting things that happened during the pandemic was the treatment of the tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. Most notably, when he went to Australia. Many of you remember that saga, when he ended up being deported for a personal decision quite rightly; a personal health decision.

He was treated like utter crap.

Many of you remember that horrible saga and how this absolute super star champion was treated but he stood firm being the hero that he is.

I’m going to play you parts of a recent interview that Novak Djokovic did with the British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Now I know Piers Morgan can be very smarmy and sometimes quiet annoying, but I do think a lot of what he says is good. He recently sat down with Novak Djokovic and I’m going to play you parts of what he said and I’m going to react to each one.