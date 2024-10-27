Share this postShedding is Realdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShedding is RealObservations from a nurseDee DeeOct 27, 202411Share this postShedding is Realdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther65ShareTake Cover…Whatever is in those shots causes flu-like symptoms in the recipients, who then cough, sneeze and share their illness with those in close contact.This is and always has been A Pandemic of the Vaccinated.Shedding is REAL.Subscribe11Share this postShedding is Realdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther65SharePrevious
Too many people are unaware of the possible spreading of spike proteins after another person thought they “did the right thing” and had a booster vaccination! The shedding is insidious and not detectable until ten victim becomes sick and spreads the disease. Use common sense. Ivermectin, spike support, Vit C, Vit D3, Zinc, Nattokinase, quercetin, Resveratrol. Use a nebulizer for expelling virus and molds. Drink water. Stay far away from recently vaxxed people.
Yes, shedding is real… imagine Infectious airborne Malignant Melanoma…that’s an early mRNA cancer treatment