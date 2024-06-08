Julia is having so much anxiety she can hardly breathe but that’s OK because her daddy says,
Remember, if you go outside, you need to wear your mask. That’s how we keep everybody healthy and safe.
Painful to watch….child psychologists should have been jumping up and down! We can only speculate on these long term effects.
No science to support that message, in fact,
Evidence showed that "outdoor risk is really, really quite low," Fauci told ABC News' "This Week."
https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-cdc-guidance-for-outdoor-mask-wearing-changing-soon-2021-4
Because we all know, a cloth mask keeping germs on your face is healthier than breathing fresh air…
Sesame Street is fully demoralized. Don’t let them brainwash your kids like Disney.
Wear your mask message is cruel. To suggest a cloth mask wearing outside is demonic. Now I know where people got the idea of wearing their mask outside. I’d drive by and shout at them “ your mask don’t work”.
Well all things sacred weaponized.,
The perfect enemy a virus no one can see it’s everywhere … when I went to the beach, people were wearing their mask. I thought the human race
Is not going to make it!! Fresh air vs mask and Fauci
Never officially said mask don’t work .. he wrote his
Friend saying that… but he let this mask thing become one of the most divisive social interactions continue knowing damn well mask are Fn worthless. Even the muppets are shaming the kids
Simply cruel, and unusual punishment.