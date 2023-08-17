These are comments made to me from coworkers after the shots began.

There were reports of uterine bleeding, autoimmune issues, skin rashes, and illness lasting weeks. A coworker died suddenly. Nurses shared stories of family members dying. New diagnoses emerged including blood clots and heart failure. Now we’re witnessing a pandemic of PIH (Pregnancy Induced Hypertension), Preeclampsia, and NICU babies.

Despite their extensive training, most doctors were/are not open to acknowledging the dangers of an experiment. Everything was/is unrelated.

This is what happens when politicians practice medicine and everyone just follows orders .

Share Dee’s Substack