BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman Hospitalized

Frank Bergman

November 13, 2025 - 1:29 pm

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) office has just announced that the Pennsylvania Democrat has been rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The senator was hospitalized on Thursday after falling during an early morning walk near his home in Braddock.

Fetterman is reportedly being treated for a suspected ventricular fibrillation episode.

His office said he’s under “routine observation.”

The statement from Fetterman’s office said.

“It was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground, and hitting his face with minor injuries.”

Fetterman is remaining in the hospital so doctors can “fine-tune his medication regimen,” according to the statement.

A spokesperson for the senator explained:

“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh,” the spokesperson said.

