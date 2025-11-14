Senator John Fetterman and Covid Vax Denial
Observations from a nurse
BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman Hospitalized
November 13, 2025 - 1:29 pm
Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) office has just announced that the Pennsylvania Democrat has been rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital.
The senator was hospitalized on Thursday after falling during an early morning walk near his home in Braddock.
Fetterman is reportedly being treated for a suspected ventricular fibrillation episode.
His office said he’s under “routine observation.”
The statement from Fetterman’s office said.
“It was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground, and hitting his face with minor injuries.”
Fetterman is remaining in the hospital so doctors can “fine-tune his medication regimen,” according to the statement.
A spokesperson for the senator explained:
“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.
“Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh,” the spokesperson said.
“Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground, and hitting his face with minor injuries.”
https://slaynews.com/news/breaking-senator-john-fetterman-hospitalized/
He bragged about staying up to date with his vaccines just weeks before his stroke.
Sept 9th, 2025
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) defends vaccines before a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing entitled, “”How The Corruption Of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.”
It appears following the Covid jabs, Sen. John Fetterman D-Pa. suffered a stroke in 2022 and now a serious fall resulting in a hospital admission related to his ‘heart condition’. Yet he defended the Covid vaccines on 9/9/25 before a Senate hearing.
This is quite possibly one of the most extreme examples of denial I have ever observed.
Nurse Dee
I’d say unbelievable but after 5+ years of large scale denial, believable. He is the closest thing the Dems have to a sane politician, which isn’t saying a lot.
Or it could be something else, after all he stood up to the Dems on the vote