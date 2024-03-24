There were a few nurses during those early days of Covid who strongly suggested I needed therapy. This was the result for openly sharing the following: I hadn’t seen a pandemic, I didn’t trust the science, I was against forced medical experimentation and defecating on informed choice, AND I believed the shots were killing people.
Because I was traumatized from not seeing a pandemic while hearing about dead bodies piling up, watching the flu being coded as “Covid-19”, forced to witness experimental medications being given with unknown side effects, watching moms and babies separated, knowing patients were forced to die alone, and witnessing sudden death with severe injury post vaccination, I agreed to talk to someone.
Finding a therapist is never easy, but during Covid-19, the challenge was exceptional.
The above illustration was my first attempt. Needless to say, I did not return.
She went into the category of…Another One Bites The Dust!
Please share your comments! Nurse Dee
Definitely saved yourself time and money by walking away from more delusional fear-mongering from a therapist.
Seems She was the one that needed therapy. You were quite sane!