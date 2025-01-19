The is the world in which we live, at times too horrific to grasp. Haunted by the image of a man, while moonlighting at a nursing home.
Dropped off and abandoned, after suffering a stroke. No longer able to walk or talk. Nothing left to do but comfort measures, it seems.
Left wondering if this is another casualty of the COVID vaccine.
Likely will never know, all that’s left are scratches on the wall…
Covid changed my views on vaccines. I teach at a comprehensive public high school. I see lots of autistic kids, along with all sorts of other maladies (allergies, asthma, etc). Now when I see these things, I just think : “vaccine injury.” My own T1 Diabetes diagnosis when I was a kid happened within the same couple of months window as my mother’s diagnosis. Not type 2, type 1 : she got T1D in her 40’s ! And within a few months of mine. She worked in a hospital and I’m sure she had taken some shot of something or other (and hauled me in for one as well). 20/20 hindsight won’t help me now, but I have all the proof I need to believe that the medical establishment is CAUSING harm. Lifetime clients. No cures, only treatments. Business model. Not health care, sick care. It’s disgusting !!
I remember back in early 2020, emergency room workers were sending out video's on their cell phones, talking about how patients were being left alone to die, no food, no water and the 'treatments' are actually killing these innocent individuals. Everyone one of those video's were removed from the internet and never seen or heard from again. Later I was told most of those ER workers were either fired, transferred demoted and punished in other work/financial ways to silence them.