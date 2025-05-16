Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TravelingOtto's avatar
TravelingOtto
4m

My guess is the person is a “snowflake” and is worried that others may be around her newborn who are not vaccinated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
cg's avatar
cg
1m

We're approaching the point-of-recognition day on all of this. Everything.

When do you think?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture