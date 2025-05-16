I was surprised to get this question recently, from an expecting parent’s class. However, it allowed me the opportunity to clarify what appears to be Covid era confusion. It’s not whether or not the person is vaccinated. It’s whether or not the person is symptomatic or actually sick.

In other words, when someone presents with symptoms of illness, delay meeting the newborn.

The person asking the question seemed disappointed with my response, leaving me with an uncomfortable feeling.

I wonder if that question was an underhanded way for determining if taking the jab was a mistake or not…