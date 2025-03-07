hidden at the bottom of the screen accessible only by clicking on an

For Immediate Release:

August 21, 2023

The most commonly reported side effects by pregnant individuals who received Abrysvo were pain at the injection site, headache, muscle pain and nausea.

In addition, although not commonly reported, a dangerous hypertensive disorder, known as pre-eclampsia, occurred in 1.8% of pregnant individuals who received Abrysvo compared to 1.4% of pregnant individuals who received placebo. In the safety studies, low birth weight and jaundice in infants occurred at a higher rate in the pregnant Abrysvo recipients compared to pregnant placebo recipients. The Prescribing Information for Abrysvo includes a warning to inform that a numerical imbalance in preterm births in Abrysvo recipients (5.7%) occurred compared to those who received placebo (4.7%). The available data are insufficient to establish or exclude a causal relationship between preterm birth and Abrysvo. Specifically, the warning informs healthcare providers that to avoid the potential risk of preterm birth with use of Abrysvo before 32 weeks of gestation, administer Abrysvo as indicated in pregnant individuals at 32 through 36 weeks gestational age. Pregnant individuals who were at increased risk of preterm birth were generally excluded from clinical studies of Abrysvo.

The FDA is requiring the company to conduct postmarketing studies to assess the signal of serious risk of preterm birth and to assess hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including pre-eclampsia.

The application was granted Priority Review status and Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations.

The FDA granted approval of Abrysvo to Pfizer Inc.

