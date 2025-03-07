This information can be found on Pfizer’s website intended ONLY for US healthcare professionals under important safety information hidden at the bottom of the screen accessible only by clicking on an expand button…
https://abrysvomaternal.pfizerpro.com/about-abrysvo/safety
More unsafe recommendations can be found in the following news release for scrutinizing individuals who question the pharmaceutical industry’s own research on their products:
FDA Approves First Vaccine for Pregnant Individuals to Prevent RSV in Infants
August 21, 2023
The most commonly reported side effects by pregnant individuals who received Abrysvo were pain at the injection site, headache, muscle pain and nausea.
In addition, although not commonly reported, a dangerous hypertensive disorder, known as pre-eclampsia, occurred in 1.8% of pregnant individuals who received Abrysvo compared to 1.4% of pregnant individuals who received placebo. In the safety studies, low birth weight and jaundice in infants occurred at a higher rate in the pregnant Abrysvo recipients compared to pregnant placebo recipients.
The Prescribing Information for Abrysvo includes a warning to inform that a numerical imbalance in preterm births in Abrysvo recipients (5.7%) occurred compared to those who received placebo (4.7%). The available data are insufficient to establish or exclude a causal relationship between preterm birth and Abrysvo. Specifically, the warning informs healthcare providers that to avoid the potential risk of preterm birth with use of Abrysvo before 32 weeks of gestation, administer Abrysvo as indicated in pregnant individuals at 32 through 36 weeks gestational age. Pregnant individuals who were at increased risk of preterm birth were generally excluded from clinical studies of Abrysvo.
The FDA is requiring the company to conduct postmarketing studies to assess the signal of serious risk of preterm birth and to assess hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including pre-eclampsia.
The application was granted Priority Review status and Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations.
The FDA granted approval of Abrysvo to Pfizer Inc.
I personally question Pfizer’s statistics on pre-eclampsia and low birth weight infants based on my observations at the hospital and can’t help but wonder, what happened to our independent, regulating agencies that were created to protect our most vulnerable…
No thank-you to Fast Track.
To all women, pregnant or not - this is very important. Share it far and wide. Make sure that trump and his fellas see it. If they do not stop this, you know they are from the same lying herd the rest is. As to the pregnant men, go ahead, take that shot !
Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc has this to say of RSV vaccines: Finally, the Mayo Clinic’s list of possible side effects includes: blurred vision, dizziness, fever, nervousness, pounding in the ears, slow or fast heartbeat, chest tightness, cough, difficulty in swallowing, fainting, hives, itching, skin rash, puffiness or swelling of the eyes or round the eyes, face, lips or tongue, diarrhoea, joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, underarm swelling, bleeding, blistering and burning.
Crumbs. That doesn’t sound much fun.
And what about Guillain-Barre syndrome?
That’s another side effect of the RSV vaccine and the symptoms are numbness, pain, tingling, weakness, vision or hearing problems and trouble breathing.
You do NOT want Guillain-Barre syndrome. Believe me, you don’t want that.
I seem to recall that the RSV vaccine was injected into French children and 50% of them were reported to have been critically injured, or died.
Obviously ideal for pregnancies too.