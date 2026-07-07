Rod Stewart bans anyone who isn’t triple-vaccinated from his Christmas party

BANG Showbiz

Sat, 4 December 2021 at 10:00 am GMT-7

Sir Rod Stewart will only allow those who have had their third COVID-19 vaccine to attend his Christmas party.

The 76-year-old rock star slammed those who have chosen not to take the vaccine, branding them as “killers” and spoke of how he has banned anyone unvaccinated from attending his festive get together.

He said: “It makes me angry, especially in America where they talk about “It’s my right, it’s my freedom’. No it’s not! Because you are a killer, and you can be killed. We have a big party at the house every year. We have a marquee and a band. We’re just going to make sure everybody has been tested. It’s dead simple. If you haven’t been tested, if you haven’t got the two vaccines and the booster, you can’t come.”

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/rod-stewart-bans-anyone-isnt-170000842.html