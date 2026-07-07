Rod Stewart "maybe dying soon"...
Observations
Rod Stewart bans anyone who isn’t triple-vaccinated from his Christmas party
Sat, 4 December 2021 at 10:00 am GMT-7
Sir Rod Stewart will only allow those who have had their third COVID-19 vaccine to attend his Christmas party.
The 76-year-old rock star slammed those who have chosen not to take the vaccine, branding them as “killers” and spoke of how he has banned anyone unvaccinated from attending his festive get together.
He said: “It makes me angry, especially in America where they talk about “It’s my right, it’s my freedom’. No it’s not! Because you are a killer, and you can be killed. We have a big party at the house every year. We have a marquee and a band. We’re just going to make sure everybody has been tested. It’s dead simple. If you haven’t been tested, if you haven’t got the two vaccines and the booster, you can’t come.”
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/rod-stewart-bans-anyone-isnt-170000842.html
(He mentions how his body has reached it’s limit related to cardiopulmonary complications including 2 cancers.)
Cardiopulmonary Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination: A Comprehensive Narrative Review
90 references, no conflicts of interest
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines have been associated with numerous side effects since their widespread release to the public. Cardiovascular complications include myocarditis and pericarditis, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death, and cardiac tamponade.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12197400/
Despite his comments during Covid, I pray he will be remembered for his tremendous contributions to the music industry.
I will always love Maggie May.
Nurse Dee
Remembered for his music contributions! Also, remembered for his outrageous demands regarding vaccines without verifying the truth about the vaccines & big pharma! And, no apology!
No sympathy from here as he was one of the satanic evil anuses pushing the CO'n'VID POISON JAB narrative!