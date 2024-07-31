In the world before Covid, the patient with symptoms would qualify for respiratory precautions. This means the provider is at risk and a mask (N-95) is recommended. Because healthcare workers come in contact with everything, some choose to opt out from PPE if optional. The only patients I ever remember being on respiratory isolation (full PPE gear required) had Tuberculosis and were also in a negative pressure room.

However, in the post Covid world we place patients with a positive Covid test AND NO SYMPTOMS on respiratory isolation (full gear required). No second test required. Without symptoms, how can covid transfer? Contact is possible for everything, which is why we wear gloves and wash hands, (universal precautions).

Yes, we are still placing Covid patients on isolation and denying visitors August 2024.

Please remember when entering the hospital/medical complex…and the question is asked, “Have you experienced flu-like symptoms in the past 7 days?”, unless you are actively sick with symptoms (non-stop “wet” cough coupled with profuse nasal drainage), the answer is NO.

It appears we are currently living in a world that doesn’t make sense and just following orders is the new normal.

This is not medical advice; merely an opinion from just a nurse.